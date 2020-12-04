CARTHAGE - COVID is changing the way we think about a lot of things. With the holiday season already here, let's make it a holiday to remember with new traditions.
Over the past 9 months we have all watched small businesses struggle to survive. The next few articles in the Carthage Corner will be devoted to helping consumers find local small businesses to support. These businesses offer unique products that the consumer will be proud to give to friends and family.
If you live near Carthage, you are probably familiar with two of our longest running businesses, Marie’s Variety Store and Larry’s Saw and Mower Shop.
Marie’s Variety Store has been in Carthage for many years. It was established in 1958 by Marie Tribby. Patty Tribby, local resident and Marie’s daughter, is now the proud second-generation owner of this little shop that sells about anything you could want or need.
Variety is certainly what you can find in this quaint store located on Main Street in Carthage that is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
In preparation for the gift giving season, Patty has plenty of Christmas paper, decorations, and toys to choose from. She will even wrap the gifts that you buy at the store for you. Guys you have to love that!
She has also stocked items that would be great for those hard to buy for people on your list. Gift item ideas include; candles, angels, household items, nick-nacks, and warm socks. She even has a large selection of zippers for 25 cents each for those who still sew.
If you ask any of the children in town about the store the one thing, they will tell you is “penny candy”! This continues to be a big draw for the town children and has been a long-standing tradition that cannot be found in many places!
Larry’s Saw and Mower Shop was opened by Larry Spence on Sept. 15, 1981. The Saw Shop has been a great addition to the town since day one, and is just as essential today. The shop is owned and operated by local residents Larry Spence and his son Travis. It is open Monday thru Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Larry’s customers have relied on Larry’s honesty and expertise for advice, service, and repair of mowers, saws, power tools of all types, blade sharpening, hardware, and replacement parts. He has repaired countless pieces of outdoor equipment for me and I can attest to the fact that his prices are always reasonable, the work is reliable, and repairs are done in a timely manner.
Ladies, if you are struggling to find that gift for your man that he will love, don’t risk exposure to COVID in Indy, or waste time and gas, just head to 4th Street in Carthage and check out the saw shop instead. They only carry outdoor power equipment and hardware on site but are also able to order anything your man could possibly need!
Shopping local is the best way we can all help to save our small businesses! Next week will feature two of Carthage’s newest small businesses, Todd’s Great Outdoors and Marick Event Center and Wedding Venue.
-Walnut Ridge's Bizarre Bazaar that was mentioned in last week's article has been canceled.
