GREENSBURG – Play is a vital part of a child’s development and serves as a key factor in learning about the world around them.
Greensburg Elementary students have been expanding their play and social skills on their new inclusive playground.
According to Greensburg Community Schools Superintendent Tom Hunter, funds for the new area were anonymously donated as a way to honor the dedication and leadership of the Randy, Mary, and Tom Malone family in the local Special Olympics, and GES Developmental Preschool teacher Stephanie Stromberg’s dedication to her students for the past 23 years.
The new inclusive area includes poured-in-place safety surfacing which provides students the ability to walk, crawl, roll and play safely from one activity to the next.
“There is something for everyone including visual, auditory and tactile activities,” Hunter said. “Students of all abilities are encouraged to climb, spin, roll, push, touch and create.”
Musical instruments, sign language, Braille, and mazes are just a few things students can interact with if they aren’t climbing, sliding or swinging.
“Making the new playground inclusive instead of just accessible has been a game changer,” Hunter said. “Students of all abilities can experience play freely through the sights, sounds and textures of the area more independently, thus creating multiple opportunities for social interaction.”
Playing freely with peers from all walks of life allows students to make connections with those they may not otherwise have the opportunity to interact with.
“We are thankful for the increased opportunities to build connections and resilience through outdoor play and would like to thank the benefactor,” Hunter concluded.
