GREENSBURG – FPRN FaithPoints Radio Network is based in Greensburg but reaches a larger community throughout the world with its new radio station on the Internet.
FaithPoints For Living is a ministry dedicated to reaching people with the message of positive Christianity, according to Dr. Michael Layne, the founder and president of the ministry.
“I have been intrigued by broadcasting since junior high school,” Layne said.
Since then, Layne has had the opportunity to work in broadcasting in Springfield, Missouri, South Texas, and Dallas, Texas.
“While in high school, there was a fellow in West Liberty, Ohio, that desired to put a religious radio station on the air and had built a building to house the station, but the gentleman and the FCC, who regulates terrestrial stations, couldn’t agree on something so it never was completed,” Layne said. “After all these years I never forgot the vision of Mr. Floyd Byler, and we have honored his vision by naming our local studio in his memory.”
The station airs programming 24/7 with music, inspirational programs, and other information.
Layne said he is always looking for churches and ministries that would like to have their programs aired on a faith-based station.
The station can be found at www.faithpointsradio.com.
Call 812-503-2170 with questions or comments about this new endeavor.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.