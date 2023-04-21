BATESVILLE – Brad Bergquist has been sworn in to the position of municipal judge for the Batesville City Courts. The appointment was effective April 6, 2023.
As the Municipal Judge, Bergquist will be responsible for civil case disputes of $3,000 or less and criminal cases or traffic violations with penalties for 1 year in jail or less.
“Judge Bergquist is an excellent choice. I am confident that he will do a fine job leading our municipal courts,” Mayor Mike Bettice said.
Judge Bergquist holds a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University and a law degree from Indiana University Maurer Law School. He currently practices law at Wilson Law office in Batesville. His practice areas are estate planning, real estate, school, and municipal law.
He currently resides in Batesville with his wife and two children.
For more information about Batesville City Courts, visit https://batesvilleindiana.us/departments/city-court/ or contact Debbie Krause at dkrause@batesville.in.gov.
