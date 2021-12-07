VERSAILLES - The Indiana State Police Versailles Post has added a new K-9 team to their ranks.
Trooper Jordan Craig and his K-9 partner recently graduated from the ISP K-9 Academy in Indianapolis. The 12-week course covers a variety of training including more than 400 hours learning obedience, narcotics detection and other K-9 patrol functions.
Trp. Craig is a six-year ISP veteran and Franky is a one and a half year old Dutch Shepherd/Malinois mix. Franky is now certified in the detection of methamphetamine, cocaine, crack, heroin and ecstasy.
One of 11 K-9 teams that completed the training, Trp. Craig and Franky are the only team assigned to Versailles. The other ten teams will work other ISP districts. The ISP currently have 36 K-9 patrol teams and six explosive detection K-9 teams.
Trp. Craig's graduation from the ISP K-9 Academy with Franky means that Trp. Craig's previous K-9 partner, Krieger, is now retired. Krieger will be able to relax at home with Trp. Craig and his family for the remainder of his life.
Krieger is a 10-year old shepherd who recovered more than 77 pounds of illegal drugs since 2017. Additionally, Krieger assisted in more than 700 arrests, recovered 46 firearms and assisted in seizing over $500,000 in US currency.
Trp. Craig and Franky will immediately begin their work together in the Versailles District, which covers Ripley, Dearborn, Bartholomew, Decatur, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio and Switzerland counties.
