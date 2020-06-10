Food & Growers Association leaders announce a new partnership with Hoosier Harvest Market, a food hub that has serviced central Indiana for eight years. “We have formed a sub-hub called Hoosier Harvest Market Southeast (HHMSE),” reports FGA Treasurer Deanna Hookway.
FGA value chain coordinator Oak Hawk of Southeast Indiana Farm Connect and Kathy Cooley, Southeast Indiana Farm Connect Steering Team leader, have worked very hard in making this joint venture happen, along with Amy Surburg, president of the board of Hoosier Harvest Market, and Cody Smith, coordinator of Hoosier Harvest Market.
In addition to all the wonderful ways a consumer can obtain local food (farmers markets, road-side stands, direct sales from farmers, home delivery services, CSAs), this program will give southeast Indiana consumers a way to order local food online from local southeastern Indiana farmers. Cooley indicates, “This program will hopefully bring a greater diversity of products to our local customers.”
To order, go to https://hoosier.localfoodmarketplace.com/Account/Register and set up an account. Indicate your distribution location as HHM Southeast and Tuesday/Wednesday as your pickup time when ordering. Southeastern Indiana area farmers’ products will populate product availability as well as other central Indiana farmer’s products that will be able to be distributed in the area.
The ordering window is from Wednesday at 1 p.m. through Sunday at midnight. Farmers will be posting available products in that time period. Pickup of ordered products will be Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. at Dotty’s Bulk Foods, Batesville. A second pickup site will be added at Beneker Family Farms near St. Leon in the coming weeks. Information will be on the website. Ordering is open now.
Missy Watkins, FGA president, wants to also emphasize that to make this program work, we need participation. “We need farmers and customers in order to expand.”
In order to best meet the wants and needs of customers, Hoosier Harvest Market Southeast is currently working very hard to recruit as many southeastern Indiana farmers as possible. The recruitment of farmers, as well as the overall program, aligns with the FGA’s mission to aid area farmers in marketing their products. Participating in such a farmers’ cooperative program can save farmers much time while also providing them with another outlet for their products. Any farmers interested in participating should reach out to Hawk at vcc@foodandgrowers.com or 765-561-6207.
The Food & Growers Association, based in Batesville, was formed to respond to the needs of farmers, parents and health professionals who see the connections between community health improvement, sustainable agriculture and a viable local economy in the southeast Indiana region. FGA is an initiative to build a sustainable local market for foods produced in and around southeast Indiana and educate farmers on how to achieve that.
Hoosier Harvest Market, based in Greenfield, is a farmer-owned online farmers’ cooperative from which customers may order a variety of food products grown and made within the state of Indiana. HHM works to bridge the gap between Indiana food producers and consumers in search of high-quality, safe and healthful local foods. By serving as a conduit between producers and consumers, HHM members aim to strengthen the local food economy, enhance food security and healthy food access in Indiana and support local farmers and food makers by creating a high-value and easily accessible marketplace.
