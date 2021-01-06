GREENSBURG — Five new directional and free parking signs have been installed around the community of Greensburg that might look a little different than the usual traffic, directional and road signage already there.
Main Street Greensburg, the Decatur County Visitors Commission (Tourism) and the Decatur County Community Foundation all had a hand in designing the elements of the streetscape project.
As a result, sleek black enameled posts with finials and clearly visible arrows pointing to places like the Downtown Square, the tree on the courthouse tower, shopping and dining, even where to find free parking, now dot Greensburg’s growing landscape.
Main Street Director Tonya Downey talked about the wayfinding signage project.
“The wayfinding signs are part of the Greensburg streetscape project that was funded by the Decatur County Community Foundation,” said Downey. “They are to direct visitors to the Arts District and the new additions at Rebekah Park like the amphitheater that was built there recently.”
Downey said a $15,000 grant from the DCCF was enough to pay for five signs, two matching “Free Parking” signs, and a few planters around the Square that match the theme of the project.
Designed to match the City of Greensburg rebranding process in color and intent, the signage package was manufactured and installed by locally owned Greens Signs.
“We are really interested in showing people how important it is to keep business local, and we’ve received quite a few compliments on them already,” Downey said. “People have even stopped me to say, ‘Wow! I didn’t even know we had an arts district.’ Not only are they great for newcomers, but they also serve as a reminder for local residents that there is really something going on in Greensburg. We’re not just a few restaurants and a tree on the courthouse tower. I think people tend to forget that.”
Much has been done in the last few years to promote what Greensburg has to offer visitors looking for a perspective new home, and Downey commented on that effort.
“The Arts District generates tourism in Greensburg and promotes a positive image of our community,” Downey said. “Art brings people together physically and culturally through its ability to tell our community’s story.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.