GREENSBURG – In concert with Governor’s Holcomb’s Executive Order 20-37 “Mask Up Hoosiers Mandate” signed on Friday, the Decatur County Commissioners have announced mask restrictions for all Decatur County offices.
To enter any Decatur County office or meeting, a mask is required and must be worn for the duration of the business conducted.
A mask is required in all cases where a minimum of 6 feet social distance from others cannot be achieved. The county will not be supplying visitors with a mask.
Department heads should instruct employees to wear mask or face covering while interacting with others in hallways or public spaces outside the department office.
County employees are not required to wear mask or face covering while setting at their desks or workstations provided 6 feet of social distance can be maintained between others in the office.
“County government and it’s employees should work to set an example for our community to follow,” County Commissioner Rick Nobbe said.
Visit web.csg.org/covid19/executive-orders/ to see EO 20-37.
