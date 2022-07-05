BATESVILLE – A ribbon cutting ceremony was recently held at Kids Discovery Factory to officially unveil the new mural on the outside of KDF. The mural was painted by San Diego artist Hanna Gundrum and is the result of a collaboration between Batesville Area Art Council, Batesville Main Street and Kids Discovery Factory.
Laura Gilland, Batesville Primary School art teacher, is credited for finding Gundrum and arranging her visit to Batesville to paint a mural with BPS students inside the primary school. Gilland reached out to the BAAC with the possibility of commissioning Gundrum to paint a community piece while she was in town.
Due to the vibrant colors and chunky black lines characteristic of Gundrum’s mural style, Kids Discovery Factory immediately came to mind. Batesville Main Street was enthusiastic to partner on this project and representatives from all three organizations worked together to provide design input.
“This project speaks to the best of small-town collaboration,” BAAC President Kendra Basler said. “From the time Laura Gilland reached out with the potential of this project, it was clear that Hanna’s art could benefit our community. I appreciate the support from both KDF and Batesville Main Street along with the local businesses to bring this mural from concept to reality in less than two months.”
Gundrum specializes in public murals and has designed art for schools, businesses, and major retailers and runs a website and social media accounts under her brand name, Little House Ink.
Gundrum designed the KDF mural to be painted on aluminum panels that can be moved at the time Kids Discovery Factory expands their facility. The panels were coated with a special UV clear coat by Enneking Auto Body, and panels were installed by Rowland Graphics.
“We are so pleased with the mural. Hanna was a joy to work with! KDF Executive Director Emili Uden said. “We love the whimsical STEAM imagery. We want people to see KDF as a playful space for kids, but also a place where kids can make discoveries, try new things, and explore their passions. The new mural compliments that vision for KDF and we are grateful to Hanna, BAAC, Main Street, Rowland Graphics and Enneking Auto Body for their roles in the project.”
