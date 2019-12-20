GREENSBURG – Members of the newly formed North Decatur Junior High Club “Laugh More Stress Less” spent the better part of a recent day day visiting various locations around Greensburg and sharing socks, goodies and kindness.
With the motto “If you do good kind deeds for other, you feel better about yourself,” 40 kids split off into two busloads, one visiting Arbor Grove Village and DASI Kids while the other went to the Decatur County Sheriffs’ Office and Emergency Management.
There, they passed out warm socks with “We’re spreading kindness from our heads to our toes” emblazoned on them; each stuffed with candies and little Christmas goodies.
Eighth-grade teacher Nokia Nobbe explained.
“They put this all together by themselves, and I’m so proud of these kids wanting to make our school and our community a better place,” she said.
About 10 North Decatur seventh- and eighth-graders visited with Memory Care Unit residents while LMSL leaders Kayelee Ogden and Ava Geis explained their mission for the day.
“We are spreading mental health and kindness, so we gave each resident socks and treats to share some kindness,” Ogden said.
She then explained that a similar club at North Decatur Elementary School is called the “Friends of Rachel.”
“There are about 40 of us right now, and this is just our first project. We plan to spread this to the high school when it gets big enough,” said Geis.
