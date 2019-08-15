GREENSBURG – The Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin Street, has a new phone system and the staff has new direct extensions.

To reach any of the following personnel, simply dial 1-812-663-3111 followed by the appropriate extension listed below.

(Publisher) Laura Welborn: 217001

(Sales) Natalie Acra: 217034

(Sales) Sara McCullough: 217406

(Sales) Jeanie York: 217018

(Expeditor) Susan Peters: 217014

(Circulation) Lisa Huff: 217002

(Circulation) Abbie Bell: 217000

(Editor) Kevin Green: 217056

(Reporter) Josh Heath: 217401

(Reporter) Bill Rethlake: 217011

(Sports) James Howell: 217003

(Accounting) Shelley Barton: 217022

(Accounting) Debbie Stuart: 217031

(I.T.) Denver Sullivan: 217005

You may also reach the general delivery email account in the newsroom at news@greensburgdailynews.com.

Tags