GREENSBURG – The Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin Street, has a new phone system and the staff has new direct extensions.
To reach any of the following personnel, simply dial 1-812-663-3111 followed by the appropriate extension listed below.
(Publisher) Laura Welborn: 217001
(Sales) Natalie Acra: 217034
(Sales) Sara McCullough: 217406
(Sales) Jeanie York: 217018
(Expeditor) Susan Peters: 217014
(Circulation) Lisa Huff: 217002
(Circulation) Abbie Bell: 217000
(Editor) Kevin Green: 217056
(Reporter) Josh Heath: 217401
(Reporter) Bill Rethlake: 217011
(Sports) James Howell: 217003
(Accounting) Shelley Barton: 217022
(Accounting) Debbie Stuart: 217031
(I.T.) Denver Sullivan: 217005
You may also reach the general delivery email account in the newsroom at news@greensburgdailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.