Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 30%.