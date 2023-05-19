GREENSBURG - On display at Art on the Square Gallery in Greensburg is the Annual Photography Show featuring regional photographers' views of their favorite subjects.
Kristin Cronin, Kristine Wallpe and newcomer Joanna Tucker are among the photographers whose work is on display through May.
Hope resident Joanna Tucker is the stay-at-home wife to Jason and mother of 5 year-old "Jasper."
Tucker's parents gave her her first camera, a purple Kodak 110, when she was a child living in Florida.
"I chuckle at what my 8-year-old self chose to photograph," she said. "My pets, my sister, anything around my yard, and everything in Indiana where I would visit my grandma each summer."
She wasn't serious about photography until taking a film photography class in college. She purchased her first DSLR Nikon D5000 to take photos of landscapes, which were her favorite subjects.
Photographing weddings took a lot of her time, and she enjoyed those, but, "I love Mother Nature and the world around us, so I stepped away from people and refocused on the landscapes, flowers and animals," she said.
The display at Art on the Square represents one of the few times she's displayed her photos in a gallery rather than just showcasing them on her Facebook page.
The iconic black and white "North Christian Church" in Columbus is a shot of the Eero Saarinen architectural masterpiece church on Columbus's northeast side, taken on a late sunny summer afternoon.
Construction of the iconic North Christian Church was complete in 1964. A busy church for many years, its congregation dwindled and the church officially closed in 2022.
Tucker enjoyed sketching the church as a teenager. She liked its octagonal shape and the spire that rises nearly four stories above the other surrounding neighborhoods.
"I prefer color, but there are certain pieces that I use in black and white, just to see if I can give them a little more pop," she said. "'North Christian Church' is one that just worked better in black and white."
"Troll Bridge" was taken during a spring afternoon of walking near the Moravian Church in Hope, Indiana.
Another of Tucker's photos is "Bird on a Wire," a simple photo of a hummingbird resting on a wire.
"Hummingbirds are one of my favorites to photograph, especially those that visit the feeders around my property," Tucker said. "When I converted the photo to black and white in post processing, it allowed the silhouette to become the focus instead of the fine details of her feathers. It is a simple image, yet the way the negative space stands out against the positive areas, I felt it had a more dramatic impact for the viewer."
See more of Tucker's photography at www.facebook.com/joannatuckerart/
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
In summer months during the Farmers’ Market on the south side of the Square, gallery hours are 2 to 6 p.m.
To register for classes, to inquire about using the gallery for small events or meetings, or with other questions, call the gallery at 812-663-8600.
Visit Art on the Square Gallery on the north side of the Greensburg Square or online at www.artonthesquare gallery.com/.
