BATESVILLE – BenchMark Physical Therapy has opened an outpatient clinic at 204 Cross County Plaza.
The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To make an appointment, call 812-803-2408 or visit benchmarkpt.com.
BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.
Clinic director Jenny Langen earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and health from Miami University and a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of Cincinnati. She is certified in dry needling.
BenchMark operates clinics in Kentucky, in Hebron, Burlington, Union, Florence and Fort Mitchell. Sister brand Drayer Physical Therapy Institute has clinics in Lawrenceburg, Ind., and in the Cincinnati area.
BenchMark and Drayer are part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, the largest dedicated physical therapy provider in the United States. Upstream comprises more than 20 industry-leading brands with more than 1,000 outpatient clinics in 28 states.
BenchMark and Drayer provide access to care within 24 hours and work with all insurance types.
