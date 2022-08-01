RUSHVILLE – The Rushville Parks Department completed a new addition to North Veterans Memorial Park: a pickleball court. In the past, this space was underutilized and rarely visited by park attendees.
Wanting to rectify this issue, the Parks Department vacillated between the addition of a new basketball court or a pickleball court. Seeing the national rise in interest in pickleball, the Parks Department committed to bringing a new activity to the Rushville Parks system. Through a joint effort from the Parks Department, the Street Department, and Eugene Stanley, the pickleball court quickly came together.
To celebrate the grand opening of the pickleball courts, the City of Rushville and Rush County Bicentennial Committee will be holding the Inaugural Bicentennial Summer Series Pickleball Tournament. The annual tourney will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 6, at North Veterans Memorial Park. Courts can be located behind Waggener Community Pool.
To enter the tournament, please find and follow the link posted on the City of Rushville’s Facebook page or type in https://forms.gle/L24tpTz5ebJD7cVj8. Team registration closes on Thursday, Aug. 4. Cost to enter is $10 per team upon arrival at the tournament. Players are not permitted to play until payment has been made. The tournament will be double elimination, meaning every team will play at least two games.
Teams will be playing for a first-place grand prize of $200, in honor of Rush County’s Bicentennial. The second-place team will receive $50. Participants must not forget their payment, paddles and balls. It is recommended that participants bring their own water, but water and light snacks will be provided.
The pickleball courts are open to the public at North Veterans Memorial Park. This addition signifies the city’s continued investment and interest in Rushville’s parks system.
-Information provided
