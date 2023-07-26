NEW POINT – The New Point Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a three-piece chicken dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, and organizers are hoping for a big turnout.
The chicken dinner will take place at the New Point fire station, 1895 S. CR 822 E., at the intersection of Ind. 46 and CR 822 E.
The cost is $15 per dinner for adults and $10 for a kids’ meal; a whole chicken with no sides will also be available for $15. Visitors may dine-in or carry-out is available.
The department’s annual peach sale fundraiser had to be cancelled this year because of a late freeze that made peaches expensive and hard to get, so events like Friday’s chicken fry are needed now more than ever to help meet the volunteer department’s financial needs.
“The chicken fry is really important for us,” New Point Volunteer Fire Department Board President Andy Hadler, said. “This goes above and beyond our normal operating budget. The money we make will help pay for new equipment for our firefighters – turnout gear and things like that – and also towards our future plans to help pay for things like new trucks, the equipment on those trucks, building maintenance and possible future expansion, things of that nature.”
New Point VFD currently has 19 volunteers on the roster and they pay for a good deal of their own expenses including the cost of equipment and training. Helping defray those costs goes a long way towards making life at least a little easier for people who are donating their time and expertise to help keep their neighbors safe when disaster strikes.
The New Point volunteers’ primary coverage area is Salt Creek Township, but they travel beyond township lines to provide mutual aid to other departments and agencies when needed.
If you can’t make Friday’s chicken fry but would like to make a donation to the department, or if you are interested in more information about the department or how to get involved, call 812-222-2988 and leave a message.
