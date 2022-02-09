Versailles - The historic Hassmer House in Versailles has been renovated and reopened to the public. This restaurant has sat on the south side of the Courthouse Square for approximately 200 years.
According to owner Rachael VanArtsdalen, the building was erected around 1820. The Ripley County Historical Society printed documents showing the lot on which the Hassmer House sets was first purchased in 1818 and that the building was believed to have been built around 1830.
Over the years, the building was used as a hotel, restaurant, saloon and even to board local prisoners sometime in the 1860s. The building changed hands many times over the years and was operated most recently as the Yellow Dog Tavern and Eatery under the ownership of Danny Jackson.
Jackson listed the building around 2008 and it sat empty until the current owners negotiated its purchase in 2020.
VanArtsdalen has a history in real estate, and her husband David approached this purchase with a history in culinary arts. He had previously owned a food truck and a restaurant in Dayton, Ohio.
The newly renovated Hassmer House is dedicated to a partnership between local farmers and citizens through a scratch kitchen. All food is prepared using only the freshest ingredients, meats and produce.
"Our desire to create a farm to table restaurant came from our passion to connect the farmers in the area, to the people in our community with fresh, local food," Rachael said. "We feel The strongest communities are those that can come together to support one another, and we saw this as a way of being able to help achieve that. We saw the potential in this area and we wanted to be a part of its success."
Local farmers working with the Hassmer House include God’s Country just outside of Madison for beef, Napoleon Locker in Napoleon for pork, and Happy Flock farms just outside of Versailles for eggs.
Another local tie for the new restaurant was its long, train-style benches, which were designed by Iron Timbers of Osgood. Made from red oak, the two benches together measure almost 50 feet in length!
The VanArtsdalens believe that success cannot be obtained without purpose and they are passionate about connecting farmers with people in the local community. They also offer handcrafted cocktails, Indiana craft beers and local wine.
House favorites include the meatloaf and the chicken pot pie.
The Inn section of the Hassmer House is nearing completion and will be available to book through AirBnB upon completion. The Inn features a large bedroom, kitchenette, washer and dryer and a bathroom which includes a vintage clawfoot bathtub that came with the building.
The Hassmer House is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday each week. Reservations can be made on their website.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, February 22. A Taco Tuesday theme and scratch margaritas will be featured. Additionally, all diners that day will be entered into a drawing to win a free night's stay at the Hassmer House Inn and $50 off any room service package during that stay.
