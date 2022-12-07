VERSAILLES - Ripley County Republican Chairman John Moton received notification from the Ripley County Clerk’s office of the resignation of Ginger Bradford as Ripley County Clerk.
Moton arranged an election caucus of the Republican precinct committeemen, according to state code, to select an individual to complete Bradford’s term.
The caucus was held at 5 p.m. Monday, December 5, in the Commissioners Room of the Ripley County Courthouse Annex.
Deputy Ripley County Clerk Liz Baumgartner was elected by the Ripley County Republican precinct committeemen to complete Bradford's term, which ends January 1, 2025.
Moton said he, the central committee and the county Republican Party are grateful Baumgartner’s willingness to continue to serve the people of Ripley County and look forward to her experienced leadership with the courts and good stewardship of local elections.
Moton also thanked Ginger Bradford for her many years of service to Ripley County as recorder, clerk and especially as the longtime county chairperson.
“I appreciate her leadership and mentorship and I wish her well in her retirement,” Moton said.
