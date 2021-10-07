GREENSBURG - Adam Holtkamp was a young Decatur County farmer who lost his life in a tragic farm accident earlier this year. To honor his memory, local farmers are teaming up to “Harvest A Row” in support of a scholarship being started in Holtkamp’s name.
“Harvest A Row for the Adam Holtkamp Memorial Scholarship” is a combined effort among Adam’s family, the local farming community, and the Decatur County Community Foundation to memorialize a young farmer while promoting continuing education.
“It all started when Adam’s wife, Jamie, approached the Community Foundation about starting a scholarship in her husband’s memory,” Decatur County Community Foundation Executive Director Tami Wenning said. “I really felt this was something our Harvest a Row program could get behind, so I checked with our Ag Field of Interest Committee, and they were immediately on board.”
The Ag Field of Interest Fund was started in 2008 to provide grants for local, non-profit ag programs. The Fund has a committee that oversees its activities and grantmaking. In the past, the Fund has supported FFA and 4-H projects, and has paid to bring high-profile ag speakers to the area. To make a bigger impact, the committee works to grow the fund each fall, encouraging farmers to “Harvest A Row” for the Fund. Upon harvest, farmers can simply split their ticket at a local grain buyer, who will then send a check directly to the DCCF to grow the Ag Field of Interest Fund.
“This year proceeds from the Harvest A Row effort will ultimately go toward starting a scholarship in Adam’s name,” said Ag Field of Interest Chair Patrick Wells. “The scholarship will benefit local youth looking to continue their education, while also showing support to one of our own farming families.”
“Since the accident, the love and support we have received from the community has been incredible, humbling, and a true testament to what kind of person Adam was and what he meant to this community,” Jamie Holtkamp said. “I am excited and thankful for this opportunity to give back to the community in Adam’s memory. It means a lot to our family.“
The first annual Adam Holtkamp Memorial Scholarship will be available to Decatur County high school seniors graduating in 2022. That application will be available through the Decatur County Community Foundation’s website as of January 1, 2022.
For more information, visit dccfound.org, or contact the Foundation office at 812-662-6364.
