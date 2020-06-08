GREENSBURG - In celebration of 100 years as a local chapter, the Greensburg Rotary Club recently presented the City of Greensburg with a gift at the corner of Lincoln and Main streets.
A new digital welcome sign at this major intersection marks a multi-year effort by the Greensburg Rotary Club to leave its legacy on the City of Greensburg.
“About two years ago, our Greensburg Club recognized that we would be celebrating a major milestone with our 100-year anniversary,” said Club President Lora Williams. “Our club knew we wanted to present some sort of gift to the city in recognition of turning 100 years old. Based on input from members of our club and the community, we settled on the idea of a digital sign that would bear the Rotary symbol as it informs residents and visitors to the city.”
After a project was determined, a fundraising committee was formed. The project was completely funded through private and corporate donations, including the in-kind work of many vendors.
The project has now been officially gifted to the City of Greensburg.
“Special thanks to Rotarians Daryl Tressler for chairing the sign project, and Steve Freeman for heading up the fundraising efforts,” said Williams.
Additional thanks go to Hygrade Excavating, Raver Concrete, Lohrum Electrical, Gausman Brothers Masonry and Green Signs.
City officials who helped with the project include former Mayor Dan Manus, Mayor Joshua Marsh, and City Engineer Ron May.
The sign was just one part of Rotary’s Centennial Celebration. A formal dinner event was originally scheduled for May 16 featuring Rotary International President Mark Maloney as a guest speaker. While plans for the dinner celebration had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the sign’s completion remained on schedule.
“We had planned to dedicate the sign in time for our Centennial Celebration Dinner,” said Williams. “Although the dinner is in the process of being rescheduled, thanks to the hard work of many volunteers, donors, and vendors, we are pleased that the sign was still completed and we are able to present it to the City of Greensburg during our 100th year.“
The first Rotary Club was established in 1905 in Chicago. The Greensburg Rotary Club was formed in 1920 with Frank Donnell serving as its first president. Lora Williams has headed the local organization during this Centennial year, with Tami Wenning slated as incoming President.
Meetings are currently held virtually at noon on Mondays.
For more information on the Greensburg Rotary Club or how to become a Rotarian, visit www.greensburg-rotary.org.
Guidelines for what content can be posted on the new sign, along with a form to have your event posted, will be available on the city’s website at www.greensburg.in.gov.
To have your event considered to be put on the sign, you must fill out the appropriate form in its entirety and submit it to Communications Director Kristen Williams at kwilliams@greensburg.in.gov for approval. Only submissions filled out entirely on this form will be considered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.