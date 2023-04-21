BATESVILLE - Everyone with an interest is invited to the grand opening and ribbon cutting of Batesville's new Skatepark and Outdoor Adventure at 1 p.m. Saturday at 671 S. Pohlman Street (next to The Plex and Gillespie Soccer Fields).
The planned schedule of events follows:
1 p.m. – Batesville Trails ribbon cutting
1:15 p.m. – Skatepark ribbon cutting
1:30 p.m. – Large donor recognition and appreciation
1:45 p.m. - Speech by Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice
2 p.m. – Music by The Reys and open skate
2 p.m. – Tree giveaways by the Batesville Lions Club
2 p.m. – Seeds and tree seedlings giveaways
2-3 p.m. – Future project booths
Food Trucks available during the entire event: Tacos2Go, That’s A Wrap and Ison’s
The skatepark is already open to the public, but Saturday marks the official ribbon cutting for the attraction.
Skatepark advocates are master planning the adjacent area and hope to add a bike-oriented pump track, rock-climbing boulder, and music area near the park at some point in the future.
For more information visit https://batesvillein.com/events/
