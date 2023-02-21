GREENSBURG - A new parents group to share information about resources for individuals with special needs or intellectual disabilities is forming in Greensburg.
The initial meeting for those interested is at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30, in the Family Life Center Room at First Baptist Church, 209 W. Washington Street, Greensburg.
"This program will offer many opportunities for families to learn what is available in not only our community but in the state for family members that have special needs," Brendan Bridges said.
This parent group will be held every month and will feature speakers from not only Decatur County but also the state on how families can learn what is available.
"Our goal is to educate and provide information for families that may be struggling to find what opportunities are available," Bridges said. "Another benefit we are looking at for this program is for families to share their experience and possible struggles they are facing daily. We welcome families to share their experiences and educating other families about what might help them."
If you plan to attend the March 30 meeting, you are asked to RSVP so there will be enough refreshments available. Childcare will be provided during the meeting, which is another reason an RSVP in advance is needed.
RSVP by contacting Bridges at 812-614-1034 or bbridges@greensburg.k12.in.us, or Alyson Bridges at 765-561-3207 or alyson2302@yahoo.com.
The March meeting will feature members of Decatur County ARC, who will explain what ARC offers and what resources are available locally and at the state level.
Bridges is a former Greensburg Chief of Police who now works as a School Resource Officer. He is one of the primary advocates for the Inclusion Park at Rebekah Park in Greensburg, and is also an advocate for Special Olympics Indiana and programs designed to support that organization.
