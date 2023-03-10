RUSHVILLE – Mayor Mike Pavey has announced that Kyle Gardner has been named the city’s new Special Projects Director effective March 20, 2023.
Gardner is a lifelong Rush County resident and currently serves as a Rush County Councilman. Gardner graduated from RCHS in 2004 and went on to pursue a bachelor’s in business management at IUPUI.
He has a 17-year background in numerous roles within the financial industry, most recently First Financial. He is married to Mary Kate (Amos) Gardner and a proud dad of one son and one daughter.
“This is an opportunity to continue my passion in making Rushville and Rush County an even better place to live, work, and do business,” Gardner said. “In the last several years, there have been countless projects and momentum that continues to prove that Rushville is leading the way in rural Indiana. I am beyond excited for the opportunity to help write another chapter in Rushville’s story.”
As Special Projects Director, Gardner will be responsible for Rushville quality of life and place making initiatives. In the role, he will have his hand in housing projects, art initiatives, economic development, and much more.
The Special Projects Director is an extension of the mayor’s office and is aimed at streamlining new projects and developments.
“I am excited to welcome Kyle to the team,” Mayor Pavey said. “He brings with him the passion and expertise needed to continue to move the city and the entire community forward. In this position, Kyle will help to shape the new personality of the city. He is committed to working on internal program elevation as well as communicating a positive message and image to the community. Kyle’s involvement at the county is a positive opportunity for the city. Please extend a warm welcome to Kyle and his family for joining the city.”
For more information about the city of Rushville and the Special Projects position, visit www.cityofrushville.in.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.