BATESVILLE – The Batesville Police Department would like to make everyone aware of new traffic regulations within the city limits of Batesville.
The speed limit on Ind. 129 has been reduced to 35 mph from Ind. 46 to Winding Way.
All motorists are encourage to use extreme caution and to watch for pedestrians when traveling through the area of the new crosswalk near the Southeastern Indiana YMCA crossing at Ind. 129.
For more traffic and road construction updates visit https://batesvilleindiana.us/
