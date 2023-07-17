STATEHOUSE – New state laws supporting Hoosiers and backed by State Reps. Jennifer Meltzer (R-Shelbyville) and Lindsay Patterson (R-Brookville) during the 2023 legislative session are now in effect.
“As a new representative, I focused on supporting policies this session that will deliver real results for constituents in our district and those across Indiana,” Patterson said. “Whether it’s improving local infrastructure, cutting taxes, honoring our military members or supporting our kids, we made a lot of progress and I look forward to seeing local Hoosiers reap the benefits.”
Most legislation passed during the recent session took effect at the beginning of the state’s new fiscal year on July 1.
Under the state’s newly passed state budget, taxpayers are expected to save an estimated $430 million over the next two years via tax relief passed during the legislative session. Meltzer said thanks to the acceleration of individual state income tax cuts, hardworking Hoosiers will have one of the lowest rates in the nation by 2027.
Indiana’s K-12 spending makes up about half of the state’s $44.6 billion budget, and lawmakers supported increasing student funding by 10% over the next two years. In addition, parents will no longer pay textbook and curricular fees.
“Families, especially with multiple children, will receive much-needed relief as textbook and curricular fees can add up quickly,” Meltzer said. “Inflation continues to affect everyday Hoosiers and I’ll continue to support ways to ensure they keep more of their hard-earned money.”
Local lawmakers also highlighted the following new laws:
Improving Whitewater Canal
Patterson said in addition to cutting taxes and supporting education, $7 million from the state’s two-year budget is dedicated to Whitewater Canal improvements. Located in Metamora, the national landmark attracts visitors of all ages. Patterson said this investment will help with repairs to the water locks, dam, aqueduct, dock and boat.
Honoring Active-Duty Military
To honor members of the armed services, active-duty military will receive a complete income tax exemption starting next year. Patterson said this tax relief could also attract more out-of-state service members and their families to call Indiana home, and help fill the workforce pipeline.
Fighting Drug Abuse
Xylazine, also known as “tranq,” is an animal sedative linked to an increasing number of drug overdose deaths in Indiana. According to Meltzer, author of the legislation, coroners will test for this substance in any confirmed or suspected overdose deaths, giving the state valuable data to begin taking action to help Hoosiers struggling with addiction.
Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about these and other new state laws now in effect.
State Rep. Meltzer represents House District 73, which includes portions of Bartholomew, Decatur, Jennings and Shelby counties.
State Rep. Patterson represents House District 55, which includes all of Fayette, Franklin and Union counties, and portions of Decatur, Ripley and Rush counties.
