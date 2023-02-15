GREENSBURG – The Greensburg Junior High School has a new staff member in-training, and Larkin (as she is named) recently made a trip to visit with Girl Scout Troop 909. The current badge the 909 Scouts are working on is their Animal badge, and visiting and learning about service dogs fills many of their requirements for that effort.
The Daily News initially reported on the first school service dog in Decatur County in 2018 when “Daisy,” a black golden-doodle, got a job as a therapy canine at GJHS.
Daisy helped students in emotional distress calm themselves as needed during the school day and worked with students at all of the Greensburg schools. On an average day, Daisy greeted students getting off the bus and played with them while they waited for the start of their day.
She went to the cafe to meet with students as they ate their breakfasts, even sometimes comforting students as they discussed distressing family issues with GJHS counselors Deb Smith and Kara Scheidler.
After five years as the GJHS therapy dog, it was time for Daisy to retire. Daisy’s owner and workmate GJHS counselor Deb Smith was retiring in June 2022, and that meant Scheidler needed to find Daisy’s replacement.
“We didn’t know what we were going to do without Daisy as our helper,” Scheidler said, and so the search for a new dog began.
A strong believer in rescuing and adopting dogs without forever homes, Scheidler set out on the task of finding a non-allergenic replacement for Daisy.
After seeing Larkin on Pink Heart Rescue in Brownsburg, she applied, but didn’t hear back from them until the end of June 2022, when they asked if Scheidler was still interested.
Larkin was living in Canton, Ohio in a foster home. She was born in a puppy mill and had been for sale in northern Ohio with some of her litter mates. The pet store owner tried to return the puppies to the puppy mill breeder because they suspected Larkin and her siblings were deaf.
When a dog is returned to a puppy mill because of disabilities, many times their life ends tragically. Disabled puppies aren’t worth much to puppy mill breeders.
Pink Heart Rescue recovers dogs who are blind or deaf for work with similarly-disabled children. Larkin’s litter mates were all successfully adopted elsewhere, leaving her on her own.
Larkin’s foster family hung on to her until she was old enough to be tested, and found that she was not actually deaf at all. They called Scheidler, who drove to Canton and picked her up.
Larkin is now living happily with her new family living in Decatur County. When she reaches a year old (her birthday is in March), the Scheidlers will enroll her in the appropriate classes so that she may become the Greensburg Community School’s full-time therapy canine, fully certified.
Daisy was 30 pounds, and Larkin is just 20 pounds; the kids like that because they can pick her up and give her some affection.
Thus far, she’s aced her puppy training as well as her Canine Good Citizenship training and awaits her first birthday so that she can start her therapy dog training, but she’s on duty already and has her staff badge at the school.
According to Scheidler, “All service dogs have really important jobs, but the life of a school therapy dog is a pretty good life to live. Her job is to love on these kids, and she really does make a great impact.”
To learn more about Pink Heart Rescue in Indianapolis, look for them on Facebook and Instagram.
