BATESVILLE - The COVID-19 vaccine is available to anyone age 70 and older. Register and schedule an appointment online at ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
If help is needed scheduling an appointment, contact your Margaret Mary Health (MMH) primary care provider’s office for assistance.
All vaccines are by appointment only. Check mmhealth.org/Covid-19 for the most up to date information about MMH’s vaccine clinic. #thisisourshot
Appointments are available Tuesday, Jan. 19 to Thursday, April 1. at the Batesville Street Department (514 S. John Street Batesville, 47006).
Hours of operation are Tuesdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 8 a.m. to noon and Thursdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Please enter from Delaware Road, bring a valid ID, wear clothes that allow easy access to the top part of your arm for injection and wear mask.
MMH provided the following link to help residents find the COVID-19 vaccination clinic https://vimeo.com/user67912513/review/502197087/2c82c5e6e1.
- Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.