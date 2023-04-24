GREENSBURG – Greensburg Mayor Josh Marsh appeared before the Decatur County Commissioners this week to discuss the construction of another walking trail in Greensburg, stretching from the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library to the city’s downtown area.
INDOT will be working on the stretch of Ind. 46 from Lincoln Street to the library this summer, and those plans include the possible addition of a walking trail that will link Rebekah Park to the downtown area.
Getting that done took a little “wheeling and dealing” by Mayor Marsh.
“We are connecting the end of the current east-side trail over to the end of the future Main Street trail,” Marsh said.
Between the end of those two points, Arbor Grove (owned by American Senior Communities) owns the property all the way to Main Street
The easement would be across the Arbor Grove property and be forever part of it (in perpetuity).
In exchange for that agreement, Marsh proposed that American Senior Communities be given an abatement for the rent of a garage on its property owned by the commissioners. The deal would save AIN nearly $30,000 over three years.
The commissioners agreed to the deal, and voted unanimously to support it.
“By connecting our trail network across the city, we give residents and visitors the opportunity to explore the city in a different way with a dedicated path,” Marsh said. “Trails such as the one we are working to connect are a much needed amenity in any size community – folks and families can go from one side of Greensburg to the other on bike or on foot. Trails provide a different type of necessary infrastructure for those who walk, bike, or use alternate transportation to get to where they need to go.”
The project, still in the planning and design phases, has no end date at this time.
