RUSHVILLE - A group of hard-working and compassionate self-starters comprise the newest addition of the Lion's SHARE program winners.
Here is a list the newest winners at RCHS.
- Chase Woolfe was nominated by Coach Marlow. Coach Marlow said Chase helped her with a very labor intensive task. Chase made several trips in and out of the gym carrying supplies for Coach Marlow. She was so thankful for his help.
- Sophia Dora was nominated by Mr. Hadley. Mr. Hadley said without being asked, Sophia picked up the cheer block area after a recent boys basketball game. Mr. Hadley said Sophia has the heart of a lion. She is a fierce competitor filled with mental toughness and self-discipline, but she also has a tremendous amount of compassion for others.
- Rochelle Meyers was nominated by Mrs. Horton. Mrs. Horton was in need of a solid office page so Rochelle moved her schedule around and agreed to help out. Mrs. Horton said that Rochelle is a tremendous help to her and the office staff. We couldn't do it without you Rochelle.
- Landon Trowbridge was nominated by Mrs. Tague. Mrs. Tague said Landon is a bright spot in her English 11 class. He is engaged in her lessons and he actively participates, often with fantastic input. Mrs. Tague is proud of you, Landon.
- Brooke Means was nominated by Mrs. Carmony. Mrs. Carmony said Brooke always gives her best. Day in and day out she works hard, she is genuinely happy, and she never complains. She is so fun to have in class.
