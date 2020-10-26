RUSHVILLE - Another week of positive behavior was recognized and rewarded at Rushville Consolidated High School with the Lion’s SHARE winners. Five individuals were recognized this week for their positive impact at RCHS.
Courtney Jackman was nominated by Ms. Risselman. Ms. Risselman said Courtney had a very enlightening “light bulb” moment that she was able to share with the class. It was helpful to everyone and stimulated some excellent discussion.
Sam Sterrett was nominated by Mrs. Brashaber. Mrs. Brashaber noted that Sam finished the nine weeks with 101%. He has an amazing academic drive and really defines scholarship.
Ben Flannery was nominated by Ms. Lester. Ms. Lester was blown away by Ben’s work ethic. Not many kids ask their teachers to stay after school, but Ben did. Ben sincerely cares about his grades and works very hard to improve them.
Quentin Cain was nominated by Mrs. Joni Fenimore. Mrs. Fenimore said that Quentin is a model student. One thing Mrs. Fenimore loves about Quentin is his willingness to help others. His classmates really benefit from having him around.
Mrs. Lemmons nominated Valerie Tindall for always showing kindness to others. She recently stepped up and helped someone who needed a partner.
