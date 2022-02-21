RUSHVILLE - Students at Rushville Consolidated High School continue to set good examples for fellow students in behavior and effort. These traits are not going unnoticed by the staff.
Here is a look at this week's Lion's SHARE winners at RCHS.
Nevaeh Trueblood, Cora Legere, and Jayden Fitzpatrick were all nominated by Mrs. Schultz. Mrs. Schultz was super impressed to see these three students working out in the community on a Friday evening. All three of them had a difficult school week, yet here they were, late in the evening working.
Mrs. Schultz said these three students demonstrate effort with their tremendous perseverance and mental toughness.
Mrs. Schultz also said that in addition, special recognition should be given to Cora for her recent art awards. Cora recently received two Silver Keys, five Honorable Mentions for individual works and a Silver Key on her portfolio, Euphoric.
Courtney Jackman and Cassidy Tellas were nominated by Mrs. Wainwright, Mrs. Personett and Mr. Perin. These teachers were very impressed when Courtney and Cassidy went and met with Indiana legislators to stand up for their beliefs and in order to learn and think critically. Kudos to these student advocates.
-Information provided.
