CARTHAGE - Brick update! The engraver is in and you can now purchase your brick from the old Carthage school and have it engraved. The bricks will be added to the new library sidewalk.
All you have to do is mail your $10 brick check to the Henry Henley Library, PO Box 35, Carthage, IN 46115. Please note clearly in your letter what you wish inscribed on each brick. Also, add your phone number in case any details need to be clarified.
In other news, the Future of Carthage is looking for the next Freedom Festival Queen! Applications are due by July 31, 2023 and the pageant will be held August 12, 2023 at the Marick Event Center.
Anna Pitts has done an outstanding job, but her reign is coming to an end and a new Queen will need to be crowned!
Pickup a nomination form in town at Pavey's, the library or Todd’s Great Outdoors. Be sure to fill it out completely and to return it!
Applications can also be mailed to FUTURE OF CARTHAGE, 8247 W 900 N, CARTHAGE, IN 46115.
If you are unable to pick up an application you can simply use your own paper to give the following pertinent details:
I NOMINATE: _______________________
HER PHONE: _______________________
HER ADDRESS: _______________________
(CHECK ONE) _____CURRENT RIPLEY TOWNSHIP RESIDENT
_____FORMER RIPLEY TOWNSHIP RESIDENT
(CHECK) _____ QUEEN NOMINEE IS 18+ YRS. OF AGE
_____ SHE WILL ATTEND THE FREEDOM FESTIVAL 9/9/2023
Please include your name address and phone number as well as a short essay on: WHY I AM NOMINATING THIS LADY AS THE FREEDOM FESTIVAL QUEEN
