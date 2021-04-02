RUSHVILLE - The Rush County Commissioners would like to notify the public that the Rush County Courthouse is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
When entering the courthouse, please use the west side doors and check in with the security desk. Mask are not required, but recommended and will be available if you would like one.
The Rush County Commissioners will continue to follow the Indiana State guidelines.
They asked that residents continue to educate about vaccination and encourage everyone to be vaccinated.
The Rush County Commissioners also recommend that everyone continue to wear face coverings and social distance, disinfect surfaces and to use proper hand washing methods.
The gathering of more than 250 people should continue to be monitored along with ensuring information for safe interaction is provided. If our COVID-19 numbers go up then additional restrictions may be put in place by the Governor of Indiana or the Rush County Commissioners.
-Information provided.
