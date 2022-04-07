RUSHVILLE - A new free learning option will soon be available at The Open Resource thanks to a micro grant from Purdue Indiana Manufacturing Competitiveness Center (IN-MaC).
This new initiative is another digital inclusion resource provided by the Digital Navigator Project available at The Open Resource.
The IN-MaC grant was awarded to The Open Resource to purchase 3D printing devices and a laser cutter engraver to equip their new intro-level makerspace. The Open Resource Makerspace will be providing demos, classes, and open times during which anyone can learn more about and explore the use of these tools of technology and manufacturing.
Community members will be able utilize the Makerspace and its equipment to design and create prototype objects using 3D printing and/or laser engraving. These prototypes may be either of practical or artistic nature.
Any questions about this project should be directed to Ron Shields at The Open Resource via by leaving a message on (765) 560-3337, email via the.open.resource@outlook.com, stop by 103 North Main in Rushville when the open sign is on.
If you would like to volunteer to help grow this Makerspace, complete the volunteer application form on their website (www.theopenresource.org) or leave a voicemail on (765) 560-3337. They need your help to grow this exciting new resource for our community.
-Information provided.
