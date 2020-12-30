Tide is teaming up with the American Cancer Society, Operation Homefront and players across the NFL to bring Jersey Swaps to some extra special fans. One of those fans is a familiar face to residents in Decatur County and Rush County, 8-year-old Carter Johnson.
The Johnsons and Manning visited through a virtual meeting and were able to talk for about 20 minutes. Segments of this interaction were used to film a commercial now being aired. Visit Tide on Twitter to see the interaction with the NFL legend and our local legend and his family.
The American Cancer Society has reached out to the Johnson family before and Carter’s mom Jenni said it is something the family enjoys and is always willing to help.
“The American Cancer Society has given us several opportunities and experiences in the past to share Carter’s cancer journey on several platforms – small community events and more recently multi-million dollar ACS fundraisers. This is something we, as a family, have a great deal of passion for, to share Carter’s courage, our faith and the obstacles he has overcome with cancer and how we have helped him overcome this as a family,” Jenni said.
“So any time an opportunity presents itself to us, big or small, we jump at the chance to share our story with whomever will listen. It’s also a way for us to ‘give back’ in some capacity. We know that Carter’s journey and fight with cancer has inspired a lot of people, and as his parents, it just feels right to share with others,” Jenni added.
A representative reached out to the Johnsons about two months ago and asked if they would be interested in an NFL experience with the Colts and a campaign with Tide detergent. Jenni said they jumped at the opportunity. There was only one catch. They had to keep this a secret until the commercial aired.
“Actually, it was a surprise even to us leading up to the big day. When we first found out that Carter had been chosen for the jersey swap, we were initially told it would be a Colts player. I honestly didn’t even know who the player was at the time, but regardless, we said ‘yes’ without hesitation,” Jenni said. “We hadn’t heard back from ACS for a few weeks and we assumed due to maybe covid restrictions that the opportunity just fizzled out. It wasn’t until about two weeks later when ACS emailed us back and said as a matter of fact, the jersey swap is still a go and it’s not a Colts player, but Peyton Manning himself.”
“I received the email while at school in my classroom and I remember very clearly screaming when I read that email. We were under strict orders to keep the zoom call with Peyton Manning quiet, even keeping it just between Ryan and I. We couldn’t even tell our parents,” Jenni added. “The day of the interview, Carter and Ellie knew we were going home to do an ACS zoom call, as we have done before, so it actually wasn’t too difficult to keep it a secret. We even told Carter he had to wear a church outfit to school that day for the zoom call and even with that, he didn’t act suspicious.”
The Johnson were told they would receive a Tide package in the mail, but they were not to open it until Manning directed them to while on the video call.
Manning asked the family to open a box that he had sent them. Inside was a signed Indianapolis Colts Peyton Manning jersey with a special message on it.
After opening the box, Manning asked Carter if he liked the jersey and Carter said with his big smile and a thumbs-up, “Yeah.”
“Carter is still pretty little, so trying to share the magnitude of this video call with him, I don’t think he truly gets just how big of a deal this is right now. But we can’t wait to hang his signed Peyton Manning jersey up and share the story with him and his friends for years to come,” Jenni said.
During the 20 minute video call, the Johnsons and Manning exchanged questions and had some laughs.
“At one point during the video call, Peyton specifically asked Carter who his favorite football team was and without missing a beat, Carter said, ‘IU Football’. Carter wanted to know what Peyton’s favorite kind of pizza was and Peyton was quick to respond, ‘I gotta go with Papa Johns’. Carter told Peyton that his favorite was Pizza King,” Jenni said.
For an update on Carter, Jenni said,”Carter is thriving. He’s eight now, in remission, and only goes back to Riley for yearly check ups. We couldn’t be more pleased with how life has transitioned for him after his cancer diagnosis.”
The Johnsons feel blessed to have had this experience.
“Thank you to American Cancer Society for reaching out to us to represent them in the Tide Detergent Jersey Swap. Thanks to the NFL and Peyton Manning for our one-on-one interview to have the chance to share with him Carter’s cancer survivor story. We can’t seem to come down from this cloud we are floating on,” Jenni said. “We have a lot of people that love Carter and care for him and our family that have opened up these opportunities for us to share his story. It is such an honor to share and represent the millions of people who fight a cancer battle every day, some even more difficult than Carter’s journey. But we are thankful and blessed. We learned early on that one of Carter’s jobs on earth would be to inspire others and how he certainly has done that already. We are just lucky to call him ours. It’s hard to put into words how thankful we are for opportunities like this that not many have the chance to experience, but we are forever grateful, humbled, and will do everything we can to give back to others so that they too, can feel the kind of love and support we have felt over the past five years.”
