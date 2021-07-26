GREENSBURG – Family, friends and well-wishers will gather from 2 to 7 p.m. Aug. 14 at 19085 S. Main Street, Metamora to remember and celebrate the life of Nick Spurlin, who died last year by his own hand.
Musicians expected to be on hand include Cat Campbell, The Wallens, Shannon Amber, Steve Collier, Benbow and Linder, Patchwork, Holly and Rick Garrett as well as Nick’s personal friends Tyler Jennings, Ben Meredith and Aliah Haining.
The event will go to benefit a newly created scholarship for Decatur County high school seniors, and help raise awareness about suicide among young people.
“Nick was a very happy and friendly child who didn’t know a stranger,” his mother Beverly began. “He was always was smiling and would go up to people in the grocery store and start conversations with them.”
Nick, the youngest of four children born to the Spurlins, frequently asked his parents for a baby brother or sister because he loved children so much.
“We were done having children at that point, but he started struggling about the time he was 12. His attitude changed, his personality changed and he became very insecure about whether or not people liked him,” said Spurlin.
Beverly said Nick become more withdrawn then as well.
Having seen Nick’s three older siblings – Kristen, John and Elissa – experience the same troubles associated with adolescence his parents weren’t too worried.
“We thought nothing of it. We knew he would pull through, just like his brother and sisters,” Nick’s mom said. “We knew kids sometimes have difficult times adjusting, but we weren’t overly concerned. Yes, you’re always concerned when one of your kids are struggling, but we expected things to get better on the other side.”
But Nick continued to struggle.
“He even expressed thoughts of suicide early on, so we took him to a therapist and to doctors to see if they could help,” Beverly explained.
Medications were prescribed and therapy was administered, but to no avail.
“He was just resistant to everything. He tried his medications for a while, but after his death we found full bottles of his meds in a backpack in his closet, so we know he had stopped taking them months before his death,” she said.
Suicide was the 10th leading cause of death, and the second leading cause of death in the United States between ages 10 and 24 in the United States during the challenging year of 2020.
According to statistics from the New England Journal in a 2020 edition, approximately 1.5% of all deaths worldwide are by suicide. In a given year, this is roughly 12 per 100,000 people.
Rates of completed suicides are generally higher among men than among women, ranging from 1.5 times as much in the developing world to 3.5 times in the developed world. Suicide is generally most common among those over the age of 70; however, in certain countries, those aged between 15 and 30 are at the highest risk.
There are an estimated 10 to 20 million non-fatal attempted suicides every year. Non-fatal suicide attempts may lead to injury and long-term disabilities. In the Western world, attempts are more common among young people and among females.
In young adults who have recently thought about suicide, therapy appears to improve outcomes. School-based programs that increase mental health literacy and train staff have shown mixed results on suicide rates.
World Suicide Prevention Day is observed annually on September 10 with the support of the International Association for Suicide Prevention and the World Health Organization.
Help is available to anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 800-273-8255. Help is available in Spanish and English and can help you reach someone in your area to speak to.
A few months after his death, Nick’s musician friends staged an online music festival for Nick and accepted over $1,200 in donations.
“Nick loved music so much, and several of his musician friends decided to put together a scholarship in his name,” Beverly said. “This year, with COVID-19 regulations relaxing, the festival will be live in Metamora, and we are just so thankful.”
If you wish to donate to the cause, but are unable to attend, visit https://venmo.com/u/anchors2feathers
For more information, contact Beverly McDivitt Spurlin via email at Beverly.spurlin@gmail.com or via phone at 812-662-6549.
