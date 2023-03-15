BATESVILLE – Comedian Ryan Niemiller is scheduled to appear at 8 p.m. March 24 at the Gibson Theater in Batesville.
Calling himself the “Cripple Threat of Comedy,” Niemiller was a competitor on the 14th season of “America’s Got Talent and will be performing his 90 minute stand-up routine.
Tickets are available at www.baacindiana.org/event-details. Ticket prices range from $25 to $30 and are available to age 21 and up.
An extra $5 contribution will go to support the June 29th Annual Indianapolis Symphonic Orchestra Concert with Fireworks at Gillespie Soccer Park.
Refreshments for Niemillers' show will be available at the box office.
When Niemiller does his routine, the audience learns early that his irreverent take on comedy leaves no topic undiscussed. Some have described his act as “merciless and hilarious” at the same time.
Niemiller was born with “amelia” the birth defect of lacking one or more limbs. It can also result in a shrunken or deformed limb. The term may be modified to indicate the number of legs or arms missing at birth, such as tetra-amelia for the absence of all four limbs.
Niemiller was born without arms, and he uses what could be considered “politically incorrect” humor. He bases his humor in his disability, and his focus is on himself and the world – and his audiences love it.
“I take being a comedian very seriously,” he said. “It’s very important. I get to tell people what it’s really like to have a disability. People get so uncomfortable (around the handicapped), I just tell them like it is.”
President of the BAAC Board Melissa Moenter was friends with Niemiller in college at Indiana State University in Terre Haute. Moenter and Niemiller took a ballroom dance class together, and she recently saw him on “America’s Got Talent.”
“I said, ‘Hey, I know that guy!’” she said to herself.
Moenter had just agreed to lead the Council as President, and thought to herself, “I wonder if Ryan remembers who I am” and so she called him.”
She asked if he’d come to Batesville and Niemiller said yes.
“Sometimes people can get rude, they can be off-putting, but he really focuses on his life experiences in a way he’s able to share,” Moenter said. “He talks about his life differences in a way that takes away some of the stigma.”
The event is sponsored by the Batesville Area Arts Council
The mission of the BAAC is to promote the arts by providing opportunities for artistic education expression and enjoyment.
For more information about the Batesville Area Arts Council, go to www.baacindiana.org/.
Listen to Niemiller on YouTube, or go to www.cripplethreat.com/ to learn more about him.
