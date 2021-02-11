GREENSBURG — The Night Club held its Feb. 3 meeting at the Decatur County Extension Building. Joan Greiwe and Janet Bedel were the hostesses. Linda Weigel, president, called the meeting to order followed by the Club’s Creed and the pledge to the American flag.
Joan gave the devotions called Prayer For Healing. Janet B. read the Thought of the Month, and Linda led in singing Heart of My Heart. Happy Birthday wishes went to Liz Hally. Six members answered Roll Call by giving a heart healthy idea: ketos diet, use less salt, eat more fruits and vegetables, exercise, and running.
Cathey Fogle gave the January secretary’s report, and Janet B. gave the treasurer’s report. Plans are being made for District Day at St. Mary’s. Date and times will be announced later.
Cultural Arts: Joan spoke about the “mistreatment and abuse” of children during the late 1800’s and early 1900’s. At that time, there were no or few laws to protect them. Many children would be placed in an orphanage. Their only hope would be caring advocates and lawyers who tried to save the children.
Janet B. shared some family Valentines from the 1910 era. Plus, a beautiful cloth was shown with the family initials crocheted as part of the piece.
Health and Safety Tip: “Dairy Foods Can Make You Healthy” Eat dairy 3 times a day. A healthy diet is important to prevent disease. Milk, cheese, and yogurt are high in quality protein. Dairy is linked to health benefits which includes reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease.
Lesson: “HALT Loneliness” by Janet B. The HALT acronym can be applied or used as a strategy when we are stressed or find that life is not fun, or we may be lonely. H is for hunger. . . yet it may be emotional hunger -not food. A is for anger. It may be unexpressed. L is for loneliness. Adults may feel isolated or alone. Try to reach out to others. T is for tired. It could be caused by interrupted sleep. Try going to bed earlier.
Entertainment for the evening was sharing what we do in the month of Feb. such as on Valentine’s Day or Presidents’ Day. Everyone received Valentine game favors. Festive Valentine chocolate cupcakes with pink and chocolate icing, candy hearts, and drinks were served. Loretta won the Mystery Box of Valentine treats. Linda won an original handmade crocheted cloth. The meeting ended with the Club prayer.
The next meeting is on March 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Dec. Co. Extension large meeting room with Janet Hagerty and Joan as hostesses. The lesson, The Buzz About Coffee, will be given by Janet H.
