GREENSBURG – The local National Night Out celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at North Park was a soggy success.
Decatur County first-responders served up an ample supply of hot dogs and pulled pork served with all the trimmings and side dishes associated with a summer family cookout.
The idea of the national event is to help build positive relationships between law enforcement agencies and the general public.
Even though rain came in two waves for the first two hours of the event, spirits were not dampened.
Neighbors of the recently improved North Park and other area residents huddled under rain garb fought the elements until the rain stopped at approximately 6:30 p.m., and then stuck around for K9 demonstrations and music from Brothers McGee, all elbow-to-elbow with the county’s emergency and law enforcement personnel.
Mayor Josh Marsh and members of his staff served up friendship, goodwill and hot dog condiments while policemen conducted tours of their squad cars, and sheriff’s deputies handed out balloons and good humor.
To bring the evening to an end, all joined in for a full-squad siren serenade, wishing their guests a good night.
“Despite the rainy start, we had a great turn out for National Night Out yesterday evening!,” a post on the City of Greensburg, IN’s Facebook page stated Friday. “The City of Greensburg is proud to support our city, county, state, and federal public safety and partners through events such as National Night Out. Thank you to the community for stopping by North Park to participate in events and interact with our first responders!”
The next public safety cookout is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 15, in conjunction with this year’s Fall Festival on the historic Greensburg Square.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.