DEARBORN COUNTY — INDOT contractor John R. Jurgensen Company will continue patching work this week for the $20.3 million asphalt resurface project on I-74 in Dearborn County that began last month.
Nightly lane closures are planned for Monday through Wednesday for patching and repair operations in both east and westbound lanes from Ind. 101 to the Ohio state line. Closures will begin at 9 p.m. each evening and will be removed by 5 a.m. the next morning.
Tuesday (Sept. 24 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.):
Westbound right lane closure extended from MM 160 to MM 156 (adjacent to current I-74 reconstruction project)
Eastbound right lane closure extended from MM 156 to MM 160 (adjacent to current I-74 reconstruction project)
Eastbound right lane closed between MM 160 to MM 164
Westbound left lane closed from the Ohio state line to MM 169
Wednesday (Sept. 25):
Various lane closures from Ind. 101 to Ohio state line, areas not yet patched/repaired on Monday or Tuesday
The contractor is utilizing a queue-detection system with four sensors and a portable message board to notify westbound I-74 traffic entering Indiana from Ohio of slowed or stopped traffic ahead.
Travelers are urged to slow down and exercise caution in and near the work zone.
Patching will be complete later this fall.
Milling and paving is scheduled to begin in July 2020.
All work is weather dependent.
Information provided by INDOT
