GREENSBURG - The 5th Annual "No More Trash Bags" donation drive is underway, and Decatur County native and NMTBs founder Hope Moore is assembling backpacks for children in the care of Child Protective Services.
Moore has championed these "suddenly displaced" children for five years, and even though the children and their needs might have changed, Moore's passion remains.
Because of domestic violence, drugs and many other reasons, and often in the dead of night, children are taken from their homes by CPS because their parents have become incarcerated.
They're often placed in foster homes with very few of their personal effects in tow.
They are processed quickly through the system to minimize their trauma, but the places to which they are taken and the people taking them in are unfamiliar.
That can be very frightening for a young child.
Living in Columbus for 25 years, Moore was someone who had the need to help others. Her children were in college and her husband worked, so she found "giving projects" to help keep her occupied.
"I was looking for an opportunity to fill a need," she said.
She involved herself in projects that helped the homeless and the poor. Working by herself, she searched for donations of toiletries or personal care items to stuff into bags each person could keep.
She talked to township trustees, the police and Columbus CPS, but no one would take the bags to the homeless.
"I drove around in my car filled with bags for nearly two months, trying to find somebody who was linked to these people," she said. "I had a very hard time getting anyone in Bartholomew County to help me with this project."
She finally found an overnight shelter there that was thankful for them. Those sheltering there often needed something to carry their toiletries and personal effects in as they walked the Columbus Streets.
After moving back to Greensburg with her husband Richard, she wanted to continue the project, but narrowed it down to include bags specifically for kids.
She saw a great need in the children under CPS's care, so she began by putting together simple drawstring bags filled with treats - "just something to get them through a rough time."
The bags contained anything she could find or have donated: toothbrushes and toothpaste, a small toy or stuffed animal, a water bottle, a combs, soap, some cheese crackers ... all in a backpack each child could keep for their own.
Donations to support NMTBs from all areas of the county have helping Moore provide nearly 600 bags to kids in Decatur County.
"Decatur County showed me that they do care about their children," she said.
Jennifer Louden Real Estate and Barb's Babes Day Care in Westport donate the bags yearly, and items like unused clothing, toys, toiletries and school supplies are donated by the community.
The drive ends August 1.
Donation boxes for items such as small toys, children's underwear, etc. can be found at The Branch, 113 N. Broadway Street; the Decatur County Health Department, 315 S. Ireland Street; Jennifer Louden Real Estate on Westridge Parkway; Baker Design, 221 E. Main Street; and Barb's Babes Day Care, 305 E. Main Street, Westport.
Those willing to donate may also go to "No More Trash Bags" wish list on Amazon or visit the "No More Trash Bags" Decatur County Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.