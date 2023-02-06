GREENSBURG - Greensburg Community High School senior Josie Nobbe is the Greensburg Optimist Youth of the Month for January 2023.
Nobbe, ranked sixth in a class of 158 students, is the daughter of Pam and Robert Nobbe.
At the end of seven semesters in her high school career, Josie has a cumulative GPA of 3.99 and is on track to earn her Core 40 Academic and Technical Honors Diploma.
She has been involved with SADD Club, National Honor Society, Junior Optimist Club (Director), Champions of Youth, as well as girls tennis, track and field, and volleyball.
She has received many awards in volleyball including All Conference, Team Captain, 2nd Team All State as a junior, and 1st Team All State as a senior.
Josie also works part-time at Pizza King.
"Josie attacks life like she does on the volleyball court, with strength, grit and sheer determination," GCHS Assistant Principal Sonja Kolkmeier said. "Regardless of the class or score, Josie is one who never gives up."
