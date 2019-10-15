DECATUR COUNTY — Trey Nobbe, son of Kyle and Nyoka Nobbe, was the September 2019 Optimist Youth of the Month.
Nobbe is a senior at North Decatur Jr.-Sr. High School.
His 4.1 GPA places him fifth in his class of 84 students.
Trey’s activities include National Honor Society, United Fund board member (10, 11, 12), captain of the boys golf team (11, 12) and member (9, 10, 11, 12), captain of the boys basketball team (12) and member (9, 10, 11, 12), Champions of Youth board member (10, 11), High Five program (9, 10, 11, 12), member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, participant in St. Catherine of Siena Religious Ed group (9, 10, 11, 12), NDHS Champions Together class representative (10, 11, 12), Veterans Day program reader (11, 12), SADD, FCA, and student council member.
Trey also is very involved in community volunteer experiences including: Back to School Bash, Valentine’s Day Dinner, Power of the Past Pork Producers, United Fund Auction clean-up, Bowl for Kids’ Sake, Decatur County Special Olympics meet volunteer, On Eagle’s Wings 5K, Fear Factory, BB/BS Glow Run, United Fund Day of Caring, and Shop With a Cop.
Trey is a young man described as a student with great leadership potential and a very bright future. He works extremely hard in the classroom and is kind to all.
School administrators and educators along with Optimist Club members are proud to name Trey for this award.
His future plans include attending the University of Indianapolis and to pursue a career in law.
