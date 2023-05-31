GREENSBURG - Rick Nobbe received the James E. Greiwe Memorial Optimist of the Year award last week during an early morning breakfast at the Bread of Life Soup Kitchen.
Breakfast Optimist Club Past President Glenn Tebbe began the ceremony with a brief history of the club starting with James E. Greiwe, the club's first award recipient and namesake.
"This award was to be given annually to a person or persons that emulate Jim's (Greiwe) philosophy of life and his dedication to others, and this year that person is one who truly exemplifies that dedication to others: Mr. Rick Nobbe," Tebbe said to a standing round of applause.
As Nobbe stood to acknowledge the award, his wife, two children and eight grandchildren filed out of the kitchen to have breakfast with him as a surprise.
After breakfast was finished, the presentation began in earnest.
Nobbe is a lifelong resident of Decatur County and started working in 1975 at Farm Bureau. He currently works for Land O' Lakes as Equipment Sales Manager.
A lifelong member at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Nobbe serves as a lector and has served on many church committees as a member of Parish Council.
Nobbe is on the Board of Directors for the Decatur County Community Foundation, where he serves on the Ag Field of Interest Committee.
As a Decatur County Commissioners for 12 years, he served as president of that Board through the pandemic of 2020 and 2021. His time in office included overseeing the building of the new Decatur County Detention Center, bringing in the finished project under budget.
He serves as an active volunteer for St. Mary's School Commission, was president of the Greensburg Community School Board and sat on the Decatur County United Fund Board of Directors.
He was also instrumental in getting Decatur County the "Broadband Ready" endorsement from the state.
Mayor Josh Marsh, Decatur County Councilman Kenny Hooten, Decatur County United Fund Director Joane Cunningham and Decatur County Assistant Fire Chief Brian Wenning all offered their appraisals of Nobbe, sharing anecdotes and detailing Nobbe's volunteer spirit throughout his entire career.
"When you need somebody to help out, Rick's there, and he knows what he's doing," Wenning said, summing up the morning's sentiment. "Rick gathers people in, and no matter what he just does a fantastic job, whatever he's doing. I'm proud to know him and be a friend."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.