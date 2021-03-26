LifeStream Services is seeking nominees age 65 or older for the LifeStream Golden Hoosier Award. The community is encouraged to nominate those special volunteers who consistently go above and beyond demonstrating passion and commitment to service in their community.
The nominee must be age 65 or older and currently reside in Blackford, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Grant, Henry, Jay, Madison, Randolph, Rush, Union, or Wayne county. The individual must have completed at least three years of volunteer experience after reaching 60 years of age, positively impacting members of the community, an organization, or faith-based organization through volunteer efforts.
A special committee will choose the top 50 nominees and choose the winner of the LifeStream Golden Hoosier Award. This individual will then be nominated for the state of Indiana’s prestigious Golden Hoosier Award, which is the highest honor a senior citizen can receive from the state.
Nominations are due no later than April 16 to Laura Bray, LifeStream’s Volunteer Services Administrator. Additional information and a nomination form can be accessed by visiting www.lifestreaminc.org/goldenhoosier. Questions? Please call 765-759-3372 or email lbray@lifestreaminc.org.
This award is sponsored by Reid Health Alliance Medicare.
-Information provided.
