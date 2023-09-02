BATESVILLE – The Batesville City Council held a public meeting this week regarding the non-utility budget for 2024 with a presentation led by Clerk-Treasurer Paul Gates.
“What you’re [the council] really doing when you approve the budget at the October meeting, when we finally do it, you’re really approving the submission of this budget to the Department of Local Government Finance,” Gates said. “They’re the ones who actually decide if the budget works or not.”
The estimated civil max levy is $3,367,234 for the 2024 budget. According to Gates, the city is looking at a 4% salary/wage increase which is the bulk of the budget. Additionally, the city is looking at a 2.87% increase in property tax dollars and a 1.61% increase in property tax rates as far as budget expenditures. The overall City Property Tax Rate Increase is up from $.06867 in 2023 to $0.6978 in 2024, which is an increase of $0.0111.
“What we’re looking at this year, with the increase that we’re looking at, we’ll still be at $3,066,000,” Gates said. “So why do we do this? The reason is that ... we’ve been able to do a really good job watching our funds and we’ve built up our cash value. We don’t see any reason to pass on dollars to taxpayers, which we all are taxpayers, to increase the taxes just so we have more money. Our goal is to try to use the money we need and if we have some extra that we’re able to save up, then that’s what I want to do.”
The budget resolution is scheduled for the council meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9. The official submission for the entire budget is due to the DLGF by Nov. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.