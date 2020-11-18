RUSHVILLE - As we head into this season of gratitude, the Rush County Community Foundation is thankful for the generosity of donors. The gifts have allowed the RCCF to award more than $45,000 in community grants funds to local nonprofits in their efforts to support some of Rush County's most vulnerable residents and acquire crucial tools to keep the community safe.
The RCCF is pleased to announce the 2020 Cycle II awards:
- Children's Bureau will receive $9,000 to establish a diaper bank. Did you know it costs $100/month to keep a child in diapers? By eliminating stress and helping low-income families meet basic needs, the instances of abuse and neglect declines. Local agencies, including RCCF's First5 Early Learning Coalition, Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry and area churches will distribute the diapers. They expect to serve 100 families.
- M.o.R.E. for Kids (Mentors of Rush County Empowering Youth) supports at-risk youth, ages 6-16 with one-on-one mentoring. They received $10,000 to better serve the 40 kids currently participating and to expand outreach to new youth. The pandemic has forced the Lunch Buddies program to be put on pause. This grant allows those kids to participate in the individual and monthly outings offered to those in the community-based program. It will also help buy Christmas presents for all of the children.
- Shares, Inc. assists Rush County residents with disabilities to find inclusion in their community through increased life skills and employment. They received $6,962.38 to purchase computers, software and prevocational kits, which help their clients maintain and build skills. COVID-19 has reduced the hours of work available to Shares, Inc.'s clients. These kits will keep them engaged and learning during times of little or no paid work.
- The Posey Township Volunteer Fire Department is in the process of replacing 20 year-old rescue tools that are unable to cut many current vehicles and are unsafe for emergency responders to handle. They received $9,500 to purchase the third of four tools requiring an upgrade. By not having to depend on other mutual aid providers, they can save time and lives.
- The Town of Glenwood has been without a functioning tornado siren for decades. They received $10,000 to purchase a new siren. Previously, the old siren had to be deployed manually. The new warning system will be activated automatically through the Rush County Dispatch, which is staffed 24/7. This reliable upgrade will make community safety a priority.
Community grants are the most flexible of all RCCF funds. They enable RCCF to respond to the ever-changing and most urgent needs of the community.
But there are never enough dollars to fully fund all requests. Your support is crucial. Your gift is an investment that will be used carefully and wisely to make life better today, tomorrow and always for our community. Donate to RCCF at: rushcountyfoundation.org/donate, or mail a check to RCCF, 117 N. Main Street, Rushville, IN 46173.
-Information provided
