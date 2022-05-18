GREENSBURG- North Decatur seniors Ellie Cox, Lauren Holloway and Paige Wesseler recently traveled to Purdue University to compete in the State Academic Superbowl and brought back a huge win!
Placing first in their division, the trio answered questions about the book "Life of Pi" and various other Canadian-themed poems and short stories.
Pitted against other high school senior academic teams, the three teammates and a proctor sat at one of many tables in the contest room, answering questions by typing them on a spreadsheet. After answering 25 questions, their correct answers were tabulated, and winners were named.
The proctor's responsibility was to insure the team wasn't changing answers or discussing the question for longer then the time limit, and were adhering to a list of other rules governing the event.
All of the questions answered were multiple choice, and the teams were allowed to watch their progress as the competition progressed.
"You got to have instant feedback during the event, which I think kept it interesting," Wesseler said.
"Especially for the end," Holloway said, "because we were in third place up until the last question."
Were they nervous during the event? Not really, but there were a few moments.
"For me, I had given up and was used to it," Wesseler said. "The only reason we won was because the two teams before us answered the last question incorrectly."
And what was that last question?
"It was over one of the poems we read, something about a metaphor compared to like the embroidery of a bowl," Wesseler said.
"But we didn't really know," Cox said. "At that point, because we didn't know the answer, we relaxed and that's what made us choose that answer."
During their qualifiers, they said they weren't stressed at all because, according to Wesseler, they had already achieved a first place attitude.
During the regional qualifier, the North team was two or three correct answers ahead their competitors.
"We had never been to a competition and not been in the lead," said Wesseler.
The team won a banner and a plaque, and were promised a nice dinner out at their sponsor's expense. They were also made another promise, as the girls explained.
"The best part, our real reward, is that our English teacher, Mrs. Laker, who's a little bit crazy sometimes, told us that if we won she would take the banner and run through the hall screaming 'Go Chargers! Go Chargers! WIN!'"
And she did it.
According to the trio, someone shared the experience of Laker running through the packed hallways at Purdue to the popular social media platform TikTok.
Cox will be studying Pre-Med at Ball State University after graduation. Her mother is Jama Berkemeier.
Holloway will be studying accounting and finance at Purdue University, and her parents are Julie and Scott Holloway.
Wesseler will also be attending Purdue University as well, studying marketing and advertising.
