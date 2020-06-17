GREENSBURG — Saturday, North and South Decatur High Schools will conduct commencement ceremonies for their 2020 graduating classes.
“At both schools, we’ll have an in-person graduation and each grad will be allowed to bring two people,” said Superintendent of Decatur County Schools Dr. Jarrod Burns.
North Decatur will host their ceremonies at 11 a.m. and South will have theirs at 3 p.m.
At first, plans for the graduation ceremonies were unsure, being based on the ability of Indiana to move into stage 4 of Governor Holcomb's "Back-on-Track" reopening plan for the state. However, both ceremonies will proceed as planned, as previously reported in the Daily News.
Greensburg Community High School’s commencement ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 11 in the Greensburg High School gym unless an open air ceremony is necessary, in which case the event will take place at the football field.
COVID-19 at-risk populations (those over the age of 65 or with health conditions) are not advised to attend commencement ceremonies this year.
The event will be live-streamed at GTV livestream, on the Greensburg High School YouTube channel, on Twitter, and the ETC Community Channel.
