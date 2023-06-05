GREENSBURG - The gym at North Decatur Jr-Sr High School was nearly full to capacity for Saturday morning's commencement exercise as 76 members of the Class of 2023 were presented their diplomas, officially marking the next chapter in their young lives.
The band played "Pomp and Circumstance" as the graduates filed in, senior military recruit Evan Alsept led the Pledge of Allegiance and the choir sang the National Anthem to get the morning started.
NDHS principal Debbie Reynolds then welcomed those on hand, recognized several of those present and offered her thanks to several others.
She also noted that this is the 56th graduating class from NDHS and shared a lengthy list of class accomplishments.
"Our motto is we never stop!" she said. "Putting the success of our students at the forefront of all of our decisions has allowed us to celebrate many success stories at North."
Reynolds also specifically recognized Ms. Brenda Reed, who is retiring after 33 years of serving the students and families at North, and Travis Wade Coons, a member of the Class of 2023 who passed away on July 4, 2020. Coons' photo was displayed on a front row chair in the student seating section.
The principal also lauded North Decatur's many achievements in recent years including being named an "early college" school and the dual credit classes it offers.
"As a class you have earned 2,019 dual credits, a savings of $605,700," she said. "We have one student receiving an Associate Degree. Alexis Striecker will start college with two years completed already."
In addition, Reynolds noted that NDHS has a 99% graduation rate while the state average is only 87%.
In concluding her address, Reynolds said the NDHS Class of 2023 will go down in North Decatur history as being a very successful group of young women and men, both academically and athletically.
"Your accomplishments bring great pride to all of us," she said. "As you leave today remember you will always be part of the Charger family."
Class President Jacob Kinker then recognized his classmates who earned a distinction of some kind prior to NDHS assistant principal Nicholas Messer presenting the Valedictorian Award to Blaine Wagner.
Wagner shared a humorous story about having a lifetime habit of leaving his socks on the floor and being somewhat messy in general. He then thanked several teachers, family members, classmates and teammates for looking beyond his shortcomings and seeing his true potential.
"Every accomplishment begins with an attempt to try," he said. "The best preparation for tomorrow begins with doing your best today."
Following Wagner's comments, Corey Gardner was presented the Salutatorian Award.
Gardner said the future can be better than the present and we all have to make it so. He also encouraged all in attendance to pay it forward to make the future better each and every day.
"Lastly, don't forget to have fun," he said. "Life isn't about conquering others, it's about conquering yourself."
With the morning's public addresses out of the way, members of the Class of 2023 were presented their diplomas; senior class officers Kinker, Ty Pratt (vice president), Keeton Remmler (treasurer), Paige Gauck (secretary), and Lainey Brunker (historian), led their classmates in the traditional turning of their tassels; and the band played a recessional as the new graduates made their way out of the gym.
